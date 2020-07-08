Syllabus cut only for 2020-21, all dropped topics will still be covered: CBSE

After criticism about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) selectively dropping topics as part of the 30 percent syllabus reduction, the board has said that all removed topics will still be covered under the rationalised syllabus or in the alternative academic calendar by NCERT.

In a statement, CBSE said that the rationalisation has been taken as a one-time measure in 2020-21 to reduce the exam-related stress among students amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Even as the board said that schools will cover the dropped topics, it clarified that these would not be part of the final examinations.

CBSE had on July 7 announced that there would be a rationalisation of syllabus for Classes 9-12 since schools have been shut due to the nationwide lockdown and unable to take physical classes.

The reduced syllabus had brought a much-needed relief to students and teachers who have been grappling with online classes amidst the nationwide lockdown since March 25.

However, there was also a concern that students would miss out on gaining information about crucial topics related to the country's economy and politics.

CBSE in its statement on July 8 said that all topics that it is incorrect to say that certain topics have been deleted from the curriculum because these would still be taught to the students.

Under the revised syllabus, topics like India's relations with neighbouring countries (Class XII political science), demonetisation (Class XII Business Studies), secularism (Class XI Political Science), colour code for carbon (Class XII Physics) have been dropped. But as per July 8 CBSE clarification, while these topics would not be part of the final exam syllabus, they would be taught to the students.