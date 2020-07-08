App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syllabus cut only for 2020-21, all dropped topics will still be covered: CBSE

Even as the board said that schools will cover the dropped topics, it clarified that these would not be part of the final examinations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After criticism about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) selectively dropping topics as part of the 30 percent syllabus reduction, the board has said that all removed topics will still be covered under the rationalised syllabus or in the alternative academic calendar by NCERT.

In a statement, CBSE said that the rationalisation has been taken as a one-time measure in 2020-21 to reduce the exam-related stress among students amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

IMG_20200708_190942

Close

Even as the board said that schools will cover the dropped topics, it clarified that these would not be part of the final examinations.

related news

CBSE had on July 7 announced that there would be a rationalisation of syllabus for Classes 9-12 since schools have been shut due to the nationwide lockdown and unable to take physical classes.

The reduced syllabus had brought a much-needed relief to students and teachers who have been grappling with online classes amidst the nationwide lockdown since March 25.

However, there was also a concern that students would miss out on gaining information about crucial topics related to the country's economy and politics.

CBSE in its statement on July 8 said that all topics that it is incorrect to say that certain topics have been deleted from the curriculum because these would still be taught to the students.

Under the revised syllabus, topics like India's relations with neighbouring countries (Class XII political science), demonetisation (Class XII Business Studies), secularism (Class XI Political Science), colour code for carbon (Class XII Physics) have been dropped. But as per July 8 CBSE clarification, while these topics would not be part of the final exam syllabus, they would be taught to the students.

 
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #CBSE #coronavirus #education #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.