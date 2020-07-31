App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: ED files money laundering charges

The late actor's father K Singh had, on July 28, lodged an FIR against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, under various sections of the IPC, including abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, etc

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 31 registered a money laundering charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, sources told Moneycontrol.

The development came a day after an FIR was filed by the late actor's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty over the siphoning off of Rs 15 crore.

The central probe agency has taken cognisance of a Bihar Police first investigation report (FIR) registered against Chakraborty and some others and slapped criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed in the case, alleging financial irregularities being committed against the deceased, news agency PTI reported.

The late actor's father K Singh had, on July 28, lodged an FIR against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, under various sections of the IPC, including abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, etc.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the owner of three start-up companies, of which two were co-owned by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, as per details provided by Mumbai Police in their investigation.

While Sushant alone was the Dirctor of Innsaei VenturesVividrage Rhealityx had Sushant, Rhea and Showik as directors; and  Front India for World Foundation had Sushant and Showik as directors.

Besides, two companies had addresses of a flat in Ulwe, Panvel, which reportedly belongs to Rhea's father.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 06:06 pm

