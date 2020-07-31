Sushant Singh Rajput's death: ED files money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 31 registered a money laundering charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, sources told Moneycontrol.

The development came a day after an FIR was filed by the late actor's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty over the siphoning off of Rs 15 crore.

The central probe agency has taken cognisance of a Bihar Police first investigation report (FIR) registered against Chakraborty and some others and slapped criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed in the case, alleging financial irregularities being committed against the deceased, news agency PTI reported.

The late actor's father K Singh had, on July 28, lodged an FIR against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, under various sections of the IPC, including abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, etc.