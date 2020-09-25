172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sp-balasubrahmanyam-dies-pm-modi-amit-shah-condole-unfortunate-demise-of-the-award-winning-playback-singer-5884551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SP Balasubrahmanyam dies | PM Modi, Amit Shah condole ‘unfortunate demise’ of the award-winning playback singer

Tributes for SP Balasubrahmanyam who ruled Bollywood in the 1990s have been pouring in on social media from celebrities, sportsmen, musicians, and politicians alike

Moneycontrol News
SP Balasubrahmanyam sang more than 40,000 songs over 50 years
SP Balasubrahmanyam sang more than 40,000 songs over 50 years

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25 at a Chennai Hospital, where he had been battling COVID-19 for over a month.

He is survived by his wife Savithri, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.



SP Balasubrahmanyam dies: Veteran playback singer SPB passes away due to COVID-19

Close



Condoling the demise of the legendary singer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer.”




Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, SP Balasubrahmanyam ji.”

Tributes for the South Indian playback singer who ruled Bollywood in the 1990s also poured in from celebrities, sportsmen, musicians, and politicians alike, who mourned the loss of "a great human being and an incredible singer".


First Published on Sep 25, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Covid-19 #India #SP Balasubrahmanyam

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.