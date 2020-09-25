SP Balasubrahmanyam dies | PM Modi, Amit Shah condole ‘unfortunate demise’ of the award-winning playback singer

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25 at a Chennai Hospital, where he had been battling COVID-19 for over a month.

He is survived by his wife Savithri, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.



Condoling the demise of the legendary singer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer.”





With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, SP Balasubrahmanyam ji.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2020





Great human being and an incredible singer...lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film...SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family... pic.twitter.com/bdQWiuXlQD

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 25, 2020

Tributes for the South Indian playback singer who ruled Bollywood in the 1990s also poured in from celebrities, sportsmen, musicians, and politicians alike, who mourned the loss of "a great human being and an incredible singer".



I am severely pained by the sad demise of renowned singer Shri. SP Balasubrahmanyam. Reaching the pinnacle of music in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi is an unassailable achievement. This is a great loss to our nation, especially to the field of music. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 25, 2020

