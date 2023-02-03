English
    Sebi provides additional methods to comply with minimum public shareholding requirement; rationalises existing ones

    The move came after Sebi received representations from listed entities and other stakeholders requesting relaxation from compliance with the conditions specified in the existing methods and approval for using non-prescribed methods to achieve minimum public shareholding (MPS) compliance.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

    Sebi on Friday provided two additional methods -- rights issue of shares as well as issuance of bonus shares to public shareholders -- to listed companies to achieve compliance with the 25 per cent minimum public holding requirement.

    In a circular, Sebi said listed entities can adopt rights issue of shares to public shareholders and bonus issue to public shareholders to comply with the MPS requirements. However, promoters will have to forgo their entitlement to equity shares that may arise from such issuances.

    Further, the regulator said listed companies can opt for any other method as approved by it on a case to case basis. In such cases, listed entities would approach Sebi with an application containing relevant details to obtain prior permission.