Schools set to reopen in Delhi, COVID-19 safety norms to keep in place

Following the Delhi government’s order allowing schools to reopen for students of classes 10 and 12 from January 18, the school administrations have started preparing to keep COVID-19 safety norms in place.

The Delhi government has allowed all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of upcoming board exams.

Over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam.

In view of the safety of students amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, schools will have shorter hours and fewer students when classes resume on January 18, reported The Times of India.

According to the report, the schools are planning to make sitting arrangements for only 12-15 students in one classroom, and provide handwashing consoles and sanitisers readily available in the corridors for the students and staff.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Most of the schools in the national capital are looking to divide the class 10 and 12 students into two batches for each class, as per the report. Each batch will attend school on alternate days, it said.

While ordering to reopen schools after 10 months, the Delhi government has made clear that physical attendance is not compulsory and students will attend schools only with the consent of parents.

The schools have been instructed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to follow all COVID-19 guidelines when classroom studies resume.

Only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen, the DoE officials said, adding that students, teachers and staffers living in these zones will not be allowed to attend school.

The DoE has clearly directed schools not to hold assemblies and physical outdoor activities. Principals have been asked to guide children not to share books and stationery items.

Also read | Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for class 10, 12 students from January 19

In talks with the publication, Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road, said the students are excited to return.

Wattal said the students of class 10 have not attended a single class this year. In a few months, they will leave school forever, so I am sure many of them will attend classes, she added.

Besides private schools, the government schools are making arrangements for COVID-19 safety on their campuses. The principal of one in east Delhi’s Seemapuri said the school administration has instructed sanitation workers to sanitise the school before and after classes. As the school has a large number of students, teachers will be deployed at the entry and exit points to see that social distancing norms are adequately followed, said the report citing the principal.

The Delhi government had suggested that schools conducted pre-board exams for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15 and Class 10 pre-board exams from April 1 to April 15.

(With inputs from PTI)