you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

During the second week of rescheduled summer vacation two benches will hear the matter on June 30 and July 3 respectively.

PTI

The Supreme Court, which has rescheduled it's summer vacation from June 22 to July 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to hear the “matters of urgent nature” via video conferencing during this period, a circular said on Friday. During the first week of the summer vacation, i.e. from June 22 to 26, two division benches, one court of Judges-in-Chamber and one Registrar Court will conduct hearings through Video Conferencing/Tele-conferencing mode.

“The existing 'Standard Operating Procedure' issued for advocates and parties-in-person, uploaded on the website on June 14, will continue to operate for listing and hearing of matters before the Judge-in-Chamber and the Registrar Court,” the circular said.

Close

Fresh matters filed up to June 19 which are 'mentioned' on the e-mail address 'HYPERLINK "mailto:mention.sc@sci.nic.in"mention.sc@sci.nic.in' up to 5:00 PM on a particular day for urgent listing, may be processed for listing on the next to next working day, subject to the directions of the competent authority and availability of the Bench as per roster, it said.

related news

However, the after notice matters which will be mentioned for early listing on the ground of urgency may be placed before the judge having coram, and the same may be listed subject to acceptance of the request, provided the judge is available during vacation, it added.

“Moreover, it was added that matters seeking to be listed on the ground of urgency would be listed only after the competent authority approves it. This will be subject to the direction/roster and the availability of the respective Bench. However, matters of extreme urgency shall be dealt with by the Vacation Officer/Registrar as per prevailing practice, the circular reads,” it said.

It added that the filing counter will remain closed for two weeks and that, only e-filing of documents would be permitted. However, in case of extreme exigency, the Registry may open the filing counter, the circular concludes.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 10:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

