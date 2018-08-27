RSS likely to invite Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders for event

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is likely to invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, for an event in September, according to media reports.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is also likely to be invited for the event.

The event will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The three-day event is expected to take place on September 17-19 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, reports suggest.

On Friday, Gandhi had likened the RSS to Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world and alleged that the outfit is trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions.

Speaking in Berlin, Gandhi said that the Congress party "binds the people of India", while the BJP-RSS "divides them and spreads hatred".

The Congress president had also alleged that women have no place in the RSS where they are treated as "second-class citizens".

The RSS conclave comes at a time when opposition, especially Congress president Rahul Gandhi has launched a frontal attack on the BJP, hyphenating the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government with its ideological moorings in the RSS.

In June, former president Pranab Mukherjee had attended a function of the RSS in Nagpur -- a move for which he was criticised by the Congress.