App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RSS likely to invite Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders for event

Other opposition leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is also likely to be invited for the event, which will be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is likely to invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, for an event in September, according to media reports.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is also likely to be invited for the event.

The event will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The three-day event is expected to take place on September 17-19 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, reports suggest.

related news

On Friday, Gandhi had likened the RSS to Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world and alleged that the outfit is trying to "change" the nature of India and "capture" its institutions.

Speaking in Berlin, Gandhi said that the Congress party "binds the people of India", while the BJP-RSS "divides them and spreads hatred".

The Congress president had also alleged that women have no place in the RSS where they are treated as "second-class citizens".

The RSS conclave comes at a time when opposition, especially Congress president Rahul Gandhi has launched a frontal attack on the BJP, hyphenating the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government with its ideological moorings in the RSS.

In June, former president Pranab Mukherjee had attended a function of the RSS in Nagpur -- a move for which he was criticised by the Congress.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 02:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #RSS

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.