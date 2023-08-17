Roadmap to lunar success: Chandrayaan-3 is key to India's long-term space exploration

Chandrayaan-3 undergoes last Moon-bound manoeuvre.

India's lunar pursuits have resumed with renewed vigour as Chandrayaan-3, a mission aimed at further exploring the mysteries of the Moon, is gearing up for the lunar landing next week. Chandrayaan-3, the third mission in India’s lunar exploration series, began its journey on July 14 this year and successfully entered lunar orbit on August 5. It is meticulously adjusting its orbit in preparation for a soft landing attempt within 40 days of launch.

Chandrayaan-3 represents a continuation of India's commitment to space exploration, building upon the knowledge gained from its predecessors.

Central to this endeavour is three satellites that will orbit the Moon, each playing a distinct role in unravelling the lunar enigma. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will serve as the eyes of the mission, capturing high-resolution images and data of the lunar surface. This critical information will aid in identifying potential landing sites and studying the Moon's geological features.

Chandrayaan-1: Pioneering the Lunar frontier

Launched in October 2008, Chandrayaan-1 was India's maiden lunar mission. Equipped with 11 scientific instruments, it conducted a comprehensive study of the moon's surface, mineral composition, and presence of water molecules. The mission's most notable discovery was the confirmation of water molecules on the lunar surface, revolutionising our perception of Earth's celestial neighbour.

Chandrayaan-2: A multi-phased exploration

Launched in July 2019, it was a sophisticated follow-up to its predecessor. Comprising an orbiter, lander (Vikram), and rover (Pragyan), this mission aimed to study the moon's south pole region. While the lander's soft landing faced challenges, the orbiter continues to provide valuable data on lunar exosphere and surface. The rover, equipped to analyse soil composition, remains housed within the orbiter.

Working in harmony with the LRO is the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS). Tasked with detecting water on the Moon, LCROSS holds the key to understanding the Moon's resources and its potential to support future lunar missions. By analysing the debris created upon impact, LCROSS will provide crucial insights into the presence of water molecules.

Completing this trio is the Chandrayaan-3 Orbiter, the backbone of the mission. Carrying a suite of scientific instruments, the orbiter will meticulously study the Moon's exosphere, mapping its composition and variations. This data will be instrumental in comprehending the Moon's evolution and its interactions with solar winds.

Chandrayaan-3 embodies a strategic shift, leveraging lessons learned from its predecessors to ensure a successful lunar landing. Drawing from the experiences of Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, this mission is meticulously engineered to surmount past challenges.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 not only rests upon its technological prowess but also underscores India's unwavering dedication to expanding its frontiers in space exploration. The mission encapsulates the nation's commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and fostering technological innovation.