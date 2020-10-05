172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|release-rhea-chakraborty-says-swara-bhasker-after-aiims-rules-out-murder-in-sushant-singh-rajput-death-case-5924651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Release Rhea Chakraborty, says Swara Bhasker after AIIMS rules out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

An AIIMS forensic team that was re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem report has ruled out any foul play in his death and concluded that he died by suicide.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has backed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s demand for release of actress Rhea Chakraborty after the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) dismissed the murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on October 4 to share a news article on the Congress leader’s call for Rhea’s release. She captioned the post “Well done sir!” and used the hashtag “Release Rhea Chakraborty”.

Adhir Chowdhury had tweeted: “We are all pained by the expiry of Sushant ji but he cannot be honoured by falsely implicating a lady as an accused. I have earlier said that Rhea Chakroborty was an innocent lady. She should be released without further harassment to her; she has been the victim of political conspiracy.”

Notably, an AIIMS forensic team that was re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem report has ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death and concluded that he died by suicide. AIIMS doctors had termed his death as “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

Close
Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty continues to languish in Byculla Jail on allegations of procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Her custody ends on October 6. After Sushant died on June 14, his family had accused Rhea of abetting his suicide.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 04:27 pm

