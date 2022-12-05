RBI recommended demonetisation: Central bank rules out ‘administrative impropriety’ on part of Govt

Representative image

Junking allegations of any procedural lapses by the Centre during the demonetisation in November 2016, the Reserve Bank of India told the Supreme Court on December 5 that the central bank itself had recommended the Government of India to demonetise high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

Appearing on behalf of the RBI, Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta said: “Insinuating procedural impropriety without having concrete evidence when allegations of procedural lapses were denied by both the central government and the Reserve Bank of India, was nothing but a 'fishing and roving enquiry.

He further stated that due procedure was followed during demonetisation, Live Law reported.

Gupta said: “The process was followed. For instance, we have stated on affidavit that the quorum as determined by the regulations was met.”

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions that challenged the Union Government’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes six years ago. The Bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and BV Nagarathna is evaluating the legality of the circular that had set demonetisation in motion.

Responding to Justice Nazeer’s question on whether the bank was taken into confidence by the government before demonetisation or had some intimate knowledge about the policy decision, Gupta said that discussions on the proposed monetary policy had begun in February, but was kept under wraps in the “interest of confidentiality”.

Responding to claims that the decision to demonetise certain currency notes should have emanated from the RBI as per Sub-section (2) of Section 26 of Reserve Bank of India, 1934, Gupta said that the final steps in the procedure, namely, a recommendation from the bank, and decision from the Centre, were duly complied with.

He explained further: “It is fallacious to argue that the process must be initiated by the Reserve Bank because the section does not talk about the process of initiation. It only says that the process will not end without the last two steps outlined in it.”

Gupta also responded to Justice Bopanna’s “Were you consulted?” with: “We gave the recommendation”.