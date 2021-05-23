Ramdev withdraws remarks against allopathy after Harsh Vardhan's rebuke

File image of Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has withdrawn his objectionable remarks against allopathy that drew widespread condemnation. The entire controversy is "regrettable", he said on May 23, shortly after being rebuked by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Ramdev clarified that he is "not opposed to allopathy", and claimed that the row was triggered after he read messages forwarded on WhatsApp.

Ramdev, while stating that he "regrets" if anyone's feeling was hurt due to his remarks, said that the practitioners of allopathy should also refrain from making objectionable remarks against Ayurveda.

Indian medicines including Ayurveda "should not be mocked as pseudoscience" as it could also hurt the sentiments of scores of citizens, the Patanjali Ayurved founder said.

Harsh Vardhan, in a letter to Ramdev earlier today, marked strong apprehensions over his description of allopathy as "stupid", and blaming allopathy for the death of scores of people.

"Your remarks against allopathic medicines is unfortunate. Your remarks have not only saddened the corona warriors but have also hurt the sentiments of the citizens," the Health Minister said in the letter addressed to Ramdev.

At a time when allopathic doctors have succeeded in saving scores of lives, "your description of allopathy as 'tamasha' (drama), 'bekar' (useless) and 'diwaliya' (bankrupt) is disappointing", Harsh Vardhan added.

"If the death rate due to COVID-19 in India is 1.13 percent and the recovery rate stands at over 88 percent, it is due to the contribution of allopathy and its doctors," he further said.

Vardhan's critical remarks come a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to him, seeking action against Ramdev for his statements.

The IMA, citing a recent video of Ramdev which is viral on social media, said Harsh Vardhan must "either take action against the Yoga guru or accept his remarks".

In the video, Ramdev is allegedly heard saying that "allopathy ek aisi stupid and diwaliya science hai (allopathy is a stupid and bankrupt science)."

"Union Health Minister (must) either accept the accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act," the Association said in its letter.

The IMA had further marked its objection over Ramdev's alleged remark that "Lakho logo ki maut allopathy ki dawai khane se hui hai (lakhs of people die due to allopathy medicines)". The statement challenges the "wisdom and integrity of the Drug Controller General of India and the Union Health Ministry", the Association added.

"Therefore, under section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act with section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and causing danger to the life of many by making them believe and make them not to take the advice of allopathy drugs. His quote about Favipiravir as medicine against fever/antipyretic is laughable, childish and demonstrates his in-depth scientific knowledge," IMA statement read.