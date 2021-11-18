MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Ramayana reminds us discharging duties is as important as claiming one's rights: M Venkaiah Naidu

Speaking after releasing the book Srimadramayanam' written by Sasi Kiran here, Naidu reflected on the life of Lord Rama and said as a ruler he epitomised the highest qualities of leadership, good governance and observance of the rule of law.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 09:25 PM IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday hailed Ramayana as a 'timeless epic' that highlighted discharging one's duty is as important as asserting one's rights. He asked the youth to draw inspiration from Lord Rama's life in fulfilling their duty towards motherland.

Speaking after releasing the book Srimadramayanam' written by Sasi Kiran here, Naidu reflected on the life of Lord Rama and said as a ruler he epitomised the highest qualities of leadership, good governance and observance of the rule of law.

ALSO READ: IRCTC starts Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains from Delhi: Fare, schedule, other details

"In fulfilling his responsibilities towards his family, people and kingdom, Lord Rama remains an ideal for all of mankind", Naidu observed. Noting that Lord Rama lived a selfless life for the benefit of society, Naidu wanted the youth of the nation to be inspired by his life's message.

Referring to an episode from Ramayana, Naidu highlighted Lord Rama's love for his motherland and urged the youth to always remember and work for the betterment of their country, no matter where they go in search of employment opportunities. On this occasion, Naidu congratulated the author, Sasi Kiran and the publishers for bringing out the book.

Close

Related stories

He also underlined the need to popularise literary classics and poetic works of various Indian languages, especially among the youth. The Vice President further urged everyone to strive for protecting and promoting Indian languages, the release added.
PTI
Tags: #Lord Rama #M Venkaiah Naidu #Ramayana
first published: Nov 18, 2021 09:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.