Rajasthan: 2 Dalits brutally thrashed after they were caught stealing, 5 detained

Two Dalits, who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency, were brutally beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral.The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident.

"Two persons were caught stealing money on February 16 after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot, which went viral, after which the victims lodged an FIR on February 19," Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station told news agency PTI.

He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

The matter is still under investigation, SHO Rajpal Singh said.



The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific & sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, taking cognizance of the incident, asked the Rajasthan government to take "immediate action" and "bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice". He tweeted: