App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Pollution in Bandi river: NGT seeks report from Divisional Commissioner

The National Green Tribunal asks the divisional commissioner of Jodhpur to submit the report on the steps taken by the administration to control the pollution caused in the Bandi river by textile units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today directed the divisional commissioner, Jodhpur, to submit a report on the steps taken by the administration to control the pollution caused in the Bandi river by textile units.

The tribunal expressed surprise over the report submitted by Pali District Collector Sudhir Kumar Sharma who admitted that his report was lacking in providing specific conclusions, Mahaveer Singh Sukarlai of Kishan Paryavaran Sangarsh Samiti, which had filed a plea before the tribunal, said.

The tribunal bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore and expert member Dr Satyawan Singh Garbyal said it was strange that nothing was said in the conclusion of the report submitted by the Pali district collector.

In view of the circumstances, the bench directed Jodhpur divisional commissioner to personally visit the Bandi river site and submit a report.

related news

The Jodhpur divisional commissioner shall also prepare an action plan for rectifying the deficiencies and submit a complete report before July 5, it said.

The tribunal said an earlier order passed by it directing the respondent industry not to discharge untreated water into the river or any open place and the using treated water in the unit itself, and for that purpose proper action plan be prepared, shall continue.

The tribunal had formed a four-member committee which had given certain recommendations and tribunal had directed Pali district collector to see the deficiencies pointed out by its committee were rectified or not.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 05:36 pm

tags #Bandi river #Current Affairs #divisional commissioner #Jodhpur #Real Estate #The National Green Tribunal

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.