App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB scam: ED files prosecution complaint in court against Mehul Choksi

PNB detected a multi-crore scam, wherein diamantaire Nirav Modi and Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore with the purported involvement of a few of its employees

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Enforcement Directorate today said it has filed a prosecution complaint before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here against Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi in connection with the multi crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the agency said. The complaint charged Choksi and 13 others - eight individuals and five companies - under section 4 of the Act for the offence of money laundering.

"ED files prosecution complaint against Mehul Choksi and others including M/s Gitangali Gems Pvt Ltd, M/s Gili India Ltd, and M/s Nakshatra Brand Ltd in Bank fraud case," the agency said in a tweet.

However, no details were available in the special PMLA court today regarding the complaint.

PNB detected a multi-crore scam, wherein diamantaire Nirav Modi and Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore with the purported involvement of a few of its employees.

related news

The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the agencies concerned.

A special CBI court had in April issued non bailable warrants against Modi and Choksi in the CBI case against them. Choksi yesterday moved the CBI court seeking cancellation of the warrant citing ill health and threat to his life.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #ED #India #Mehul Choksi #PNB scam

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.