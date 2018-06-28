PNB scam: ED files prosecution complaint in court against Mehul Choksi

The Enforcement Directorate today said it has filed a prosecution complaint before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here against Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi in connection with the multi crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the agency said. The complaint charged Choksi and 13 others - eight individuals and five companies - under section 4 of the Act for the offence of money laundering.

"ED files prosecution complaint against Mehul Choksi and others including M/s Gitangali Gems Pvt Ltd, M/s Gili India Ltd, and M/s Nakshatra Brand Ltd in Bank fraud case," the agency said in a tweet.

However, no details were available in the special PMLA court today regarding the complaint.

PNB detected a multi-crore scam, wherein diamantaire Nirav Modi and Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore with the purported involvement of a few of its employees.

The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the agencies concerned.

A special CBI court had in April issued non bailable warrants against Modi and Choksi in the CBI case against them. Choksi yesterday moved the CBI court seeking cancellation of the warrant citing ill health and threat to his life.