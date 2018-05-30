App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 02:13 PM IST

PM Modi, Joko Widodo vist Arjuna Chariot statue

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Indonesia President Joko Widodo during his visit to the 'Arjuna Wijaya Chariot' (chariot of the victorious Arjuna) statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Arjuna Wijaya Chariot statue, one of the iconic monuments in the heart of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, during his first official visit to the key East Asian country.

"A manifestation of our age-old cultural ties! PM @narendramodi and Indonesian President @jokowi at Arjuna Wijaya Chariot statue in the heart of the city," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with a picture of the two leaders shaking hands.

The imposing monument depicts a scene from the Indian epic Mahabharata where Lord Krishna is riding a chariot with Arjuna holding a bow and arrow and the chariot is being pulled by eight golloping horses.

The horses as per Javenese tradition symbolise eight philosophies of leadership called Asta Brata, namely, Kisma (Earth), Surya (Sun), Agni (fire), Kartika (stars), Baruna (ocean), Samirana (wind), Tirta (rain) and Candra (month).

Built in 1987, the statue, standing just next to Monas which is the National Monument of Indonesia, is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Jakarta, especially among visitors coming from India.

It is a testimony to the deep civilisational link with India and cultural reach and influence of Mahabharata in Indonesia.

Modi arrived in the Indonesian capital Jakarta yesterday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to East Asia during which he will also travel to Malaysia and Singapore to further boost India's Act East Policy.
First Published on May 30, 2018 02:05 pm

