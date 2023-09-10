PM Modi flags anti-India extremism, safety of diplomats in meeting with Canada's Justin Trudeau

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his meeting with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in New Delhi on September 10, raised concerns over the issues of anti-India extremism and safety of Indian diplomats in Canada.

Modi highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in "shared democratic values", "respect for rule of law" and "strong people-to-people ties", stated a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"He conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship," the PMO added, in an apparent reference to the Khalistani elements who are accused of using Canada as a base to spread anti-India propaganda.

The nexus of such forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a "concern for Canada as well", the release further noted, adding that it is essential for the two countries to "cooperate in dealing with such threats".

The meeting between Modi and Trudeau came on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which was held in the national capital on September 9-10.

The two leaders held talks against the backdrop of India lodging a complaint with Canada in July, after Khalistani extremists circulated a poster featuring two Indian diplomats whom they accused of playing a role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force. Nijjar, designated as a "wanted terrorist" by the Indian government, was shot dead in Canada's British Columbia province in June.

After the posters targeting the Indian diplomats surfaced on social media, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had asked the Canadian authorities to ensure their safety. He also requested the country, along with the US and the UK, to "not to give space to the Khalistanis".