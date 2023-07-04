Canada says pro-Khalistan posters naming Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

A pro-Khalistani group is planning a protest in Toronto on Saturday.

The Canadian government has responded to a proposed protest rally by a pro-Khalistan group in Toronto this Saturday, calling it “unacceptable” and that the country takes the safety of diplomats “very seriously”. Pro-Khalistani posters in Canada showed the names and photos of two Indian diplomats.

“Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement which she shared on Twitter.

“We know that the actions of a few do not speak for an entire community, or Canada.”



My comment regarding some of the promotional material circulating for a planned protest on July 8. pic.twitter.com/yYoWDCvAdi

— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) July 4, 2023

In New Delhi, the Canadian High Commissioner to India was summoned by Foreign Ministry over the pro-Khalistani posters in Canada.

Canada’s comments come soon after India asked Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for relations.

When asked about reports of Khalistani posters in Canada naming Indian diplomats, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the issue will be raised with the government of that country.

The "radical, extremist Khalistani ideology" is not good for India or its partner countries such as the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, he told reporters on the sidelines of a BJP outreach campaign.

"We have already requested our partner countries like Canada, the US, the UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to Khalistanis. Because their (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor for them nor our relations," the minister said.

“We will raise the issue of posters with those government. I think it would have already been done by now as it happened two to three days earlier," Dr Jaishankar said.

India has been urging Canada against giving space to pro-Khalistani separatists and extremists elements, Jaishankar had said.