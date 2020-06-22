PAN Card-Aadhaar linking | You may face these consequences if not done before June 30

Only a few days are remaining for linking of PAN Card with Aadhaar Card as the extended deadline ends on June 30. If you have not linked both the documents with each other yet, you may face several troubles after the deadline.

The Income tax department, in its notification, has said PAN card holders who do not have it linked with Aadhaar Card may witness several consequences while the PAN Card may become 'inoperative'.

If the PAN Card becomes 'inoperative', you will not be able to do any financial transactions as PAN is mandatory in such cases. While I-T returns can be filed even without linking the two, the department does not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

If the Aadhaar and the PAN Card are not linked until June 30 then, you will not be able to use PAN Card from July 1. To issue a new PAN card, Aadhaar Card is mandatory. It will be assumed that you failed to furnish the document, and a penalty of Rs 10,000 may apply as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act in such a case.

Transactions done in the past using a PAN Card will remain valid. Once you link both the numbers after the specified deadline, your PAN should become active. In case you have not yet filed your ITR, you will not be able to file it after the deadline.

NRIs do not need to link PAN with Aadhaar. However, for certain financial transactions, an NRI may require an Aadhaar and they are eligible to apply for it.

If you have not linked them, follow these steps to do it:

- Through an e-filing website, you can link alphanumeric PAN Cards to 12-digit Aadhaar very easily online. You can also send SMS to 567678 or 56161 to link both the documents by typing UIDPAN .

You can also do it offline through PAN services centres of NSDL and UTIITSL.