you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan deploys over 100 SSG Commandos along LoC; India says watching closely

Intelligence inputs earlier suggested that the Masood Azhar-led JeM has deployed a team of 12 Afghan Jihadis in the Leepa Valley and may try to carry out a BAT (Border Action Team) action against India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a possible attempt to carry out action against the Indian Army, the Pakistan Army has deployed more than 100 Special Services Group commandos along the Line of Control (LoC), news agency ANI has reported.

Army sources told the news agency that the Indian Army is constantly monitoring the activities of these commandos, who are seen working closely with terrorist groups including the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The Pakistan Army’s SSG commandos have been actively taking part in ceasefire violations across the border and have even suffered casualties because of the retaliation from the Indian side.

Indian agencies have also seen the deployment of Pakistani commandos near the Sir Creek area in the Pakistani territory.

Last week, Masood Azhar’s brother Rauf had held a meeting with the terror outfit’s members in Bahawalpur. Reports suggested terrorists are being readied for action along the border to carry out ‘stellar action’ against major Indian cities.

Sources have told ANI that Pakistan is also in the process of recruiting Afghan terrorists to carry out action against Indian security forces.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 09:35 pm

tags #India #Indian Army #Indo-Pak ties #Pakistan

