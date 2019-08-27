Pakistan deploys over 100 SSG Commandos along LoC; India says watching closely

In a possible attempt to carry out action against the Indian Army, the Pakistan Army has deployed more than 100 Special Services Group commandos along the Line of Control (LoC), news agency ANI has reported.

Army sources told the news agency that the Indian Army is constantly monitoring the activities of these commandos, who are seen working closely with terrorist groups including the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The Pakistan Army’s SSG commandos have been actively taking part in ceasefire violations across the border and have even suffered casualties because of the retaliation from the Indian side.

Indian agencies have also seen the deployment of Pakistani commandos near the Sir Creek area in the Pakistani territory.

Intelligence inputs earlier suggested that the Masood Azhar-led JeM has deployed a team of 12 Afghan Jihadis in the Leepa Valley and may try to carry out a BAT (Border Action Team) action against India.

Last week, Masood Azhar’s brother Rauf had held a meeting with the terror outfit’s members in Bahawalpur. Reports suggested terrorists are being readied for action along the border to carry out ‘stellar action’ against major Indian cities.