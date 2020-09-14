172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|nlat-2020-paper-leak-nlsiu-says-integrity-of-exam-not-compromised-5837241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NLAT 2020 paper leak: NLSIU says integrity of exam not compromised

NLAT 2020's second attempt was on September 14. However, some students had allegedly leaked the question papers on messaging apps.

Moneycontrol News

The National Law School of India University (NSLIU) today said while some students appeared to have circulated the questions of the National Law Aptitude Test (2020) held on September 14, this does not affect the integrity of the test.

NLAT was held on September 12. However, since a few students complained of technical glitch, an additional slot was given to appear for the test on September 14. NLAT is a home-based online test that is remotely proctored.

"The test was accessible to candidates only after they logged in to the plaform. Thereafter, it appears that some candidates have copied the questions and circulated this on some messaging apps/emails after logging in," said NLSIU.

It added, this does not affect the integrity of the examination since the questions were already available to all candidates after login.

related news

Also Read: All your queries related to NLAT 2020 answered 

On September 3, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, decided that it would go ahead and conduct its own entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Called the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT), 2020, this home-based online entrance exam will be held on September 12.

NLSIU said in its statement that their technology platform tracks and compares every candidate's answer behaviour patterns. It said that any unusual behaviour will be identified and result in disqualification.

The university added that it will continue to investigate this matter through its technical partners.

On September 11, the Supreme Court had granted permission to hold NLAT 2020 but said that the results cannot be declared before the apex court decides on the matter.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 03:45 pm

#education #India #NLAT

