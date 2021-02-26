Nirav Modi extradition: Here's a timeline of events

A UK court on February 25 said fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi can be extradited to India.

The Westminster Magistrates' Court said there is prima facie evidence of fraud against Nirav Modi, who is the main accused in the estimated $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. There is a possibility that he can appeal the decision.

> January 2018: PNB files a police complaint against Nirav Modi, Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi and others.

> February 2018: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) begin investigating the case. The ED seized a cumulative Rs 56.74 billion worth of diamonds, gold, and jewelry from Nirav Modi's home and offices, PTI reported.

On February 17, the CBI made its first arrest in the case. On the same day, the Indian government suspended their passports for four weeks.

> June 2018: The Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi for money laundering. On June 25, the ED moves a special court in Mumbai seeking his extradition.

> August 2018: The Indian government sends a request for the extradition of Nirav Modi to the UK authorities.

> December 2018: The UK government informs India that Nirav Modi is living in the country.

> March 2019: British newspaper 'The Telegraph' asks Nirav Modi questions while he was walking on a street in London.

On March 18, Westminister Court in London issues an arrest warrant against him. On March 20, Nirav Modi is arrested and appears before the court, which denies him bail. He is sent to Wandsworth prison in London.

> May 2020: Extradition trial begins

> February 25, 2021: The Westminster Magistrates' Court recommends Nirav Modi's extradition.