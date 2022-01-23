MARKET NEWS

Netaji Birthday: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi among other dignitaries pay tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.”

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
‘Parakram Diwas’ has been announced by his government to mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday.

'Parakram Diwas' has been announced by his government to mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday.


President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 23, paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

In his tribute, Kovind said that the daring steps that Netaji took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon.

“Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation,” PM Modi wrote.

PM Narendra Modi also greeted people on ‘Parakram Diwas’, which has been announced by his government to mark Bose’s birthday.

The prime minister tweeted, “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.”

PM Modi, announced on January 21 that a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate. In another tweet he had said that till the grand statue is constructed, it will be represented by a hologram bust at the same place, adding that he unveil the hologram statue on January 23. He is scheduled to unveil Bose’s hologram in the evening.

Other political leaders too wished the nation on Netaji's birth anniversary. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, saying that "I bow to the great leader of Independence Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter on the occasion and said:

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wished the nation on Netaji's birth anniversary:

[With agency inputs]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #India #India Gate #netaji #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #Parakram Diwas #PM Modi #Rajnath Singh
first published: Jan 23, 2022 09:08 am

