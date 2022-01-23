Netaji Birthday: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi among other dignitaries pay tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

‘Parakram Diwas’ has been announced by his government to mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 23, paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

In his tribute, Kovind said that the daring steps that Netaji took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon.

India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian.

“Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation,” PM Modi wrote.

PM Narendra Modi also greeted people on ‘Parakram Diwas’, which has been announced by his government to mark Bose’s birthday.



सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।

सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.

The prime minister tweeted, “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.”

PM Modi, announced on January 21 that a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate. In another tweet he had said that till the grand statue is constructed, it will be represented by a hologram bust at the same place, adding that he unveil the hologram statue on January 23. He is scheduled to unveil Bose’s hologram in the evening.

Other political leaders too wished the nation on Netaji's birth anniversary. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, saying that "I bow to the great leader of Independence Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary."

आजादी के महानायक नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन करता हूँ।



उन्होंने अपने असाधारण देशप्रेम, अदम्य साहस व तेजस्वी वाणी से युवाओं को संगठित कर विदेशी शासन की नींव हिला दी।



मातृभूमि के लिए उनका अद्वितीय त्याग, तप व संघर्ष सदैव देश का मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/cTepfFE6pN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter on the occasion and said:

Greetings to you on ‘Parakram Diwas’. I bow to the epitome of courage and valour, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on this occasion.



Greetings to you on 'Parakram Diwas'. I bow to the epitome of courage and valour, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on this occasion.

He went to great lengths while fighting for the freedom of his motherland. His contribution in India's freedom struggle continues to inspire us.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wished the nation on Netaji's birth anniversary:

Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. A national and global icon, Netaji's rise from Bengal is unmatched in the annals of Indian history.

[With agency inputs]