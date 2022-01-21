‘Grand statue’ of Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate, tweets PM Modi

"I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on January 21 that a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, to mark his 125th birth anniversary.



At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK

PM Modi in another tweet said that till the grand statue is constructed, it will be represented by a hologram bust at the same place, adding that he unveil the hologram statue on January 23, on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary.

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

