MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

‘Grand statue’ of Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate, tweets PM Modi

PM Modi further said that till the grand statue is constructed, it will be represented by a hologram bust at the same place.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

"I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary," PM Modi said in a tweet.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on January 21 that a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, to mark his 125th birth anniversary.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” read the tweet.

PM Modi in another tweet said that till the grand statue is constructed, it will be represented by a hologram bust at the same place, adding that he unveil the hologram statue on January 23, on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary.

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary.

Close

Related stories

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #India Gate #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #PM Modi #Twitter
first published: Jan 21, 2022 12:56 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.