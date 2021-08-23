MARKET NEWS

Karnataka becomes first state to launch NEP 2020; check key dates, other details

During the launch of NEP Karnataka, the state announced that academic year for colleges will start from October 1 this year under NEP 2020 and therefore, the admissions will start from August 23.

Maryam Farooqui
August 23, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
Karnataka has become the first state to implement the National Education Policy or NEP 2020



Karnataka has become the first state to launch the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai officially kicked off the program in Bengaluru through a virtual launch.

During the launch, the state announced that the academic year for colleges will start from October 1 this year under NEP 2020 and therefore, admissions will begin from August 23.

The state will launch the NEP Karnataka website to provide detailed information on NEP and its implementation. It will also set up social media handles called NEP Karnataka on various platforms including Twitter, Facebook. A NEP helpline number -- 082446666 -- is already active.

All about Karnataka's NEP launch

After Union Cabinet approved NEP on July 29 last year, Karnataka had set up the NEP Task Force in March last year.

The state had formed three sub-committees including School Education, Curriculum Reforms in HE (higher education) and Governance and Regulation in HE.

Currently, the NEP policy will be implemented on higher education under which students will have the freedom to choose each of the three subjects where two subjects will be from the discipline --- Arts, Science and Commerce and one elective subject in any discipline in each of the four semesters.

Under NEP, students in Karnataka will have multiple entry and exit levels. The first year will be a certificate course. On completion of the second year, students will get a diploma and in the third year, they can get a degree. On completion of the fourth year, students will be given Honors Degree.

So, students can continue education from the same level in any university/college with credit transfer.

In addition, students can get up to 40 percent credits through authorised online courses.

The state has also implemented Learning Management System (LMS) under which there will be smart classrooms that are internet enabled.

Internationalisation of higher education

At the launch of NEP 2020, the Karnataka government also announced the collaboration of the Department of Technical Education (DTE) with Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) and Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), US.

Under this partnership, the state will offer twinning programs in cybersecurity and travel and tourism. And for these two programs, students will get diplomas and associate degrees.

Karnataka government highlighted that it is the first state to offer twinning programs at diploma level.

NEP awareness 

Along with programs and implementations, while launching NEP 2020, the state government also highlighted the awareness campaign it will be taking up to educate people about NEP.

Under the awareness program, there will be a one-day workshop by HEA (Higher Education Academy)-Dharwad to all government and aided college teachers.

Every university will hold NEP workshops to teachers of all affiliated colleges, managements (students and parents to be invited for workshops) and there will be state and district level conferences of all stakeholders.

There will also be college-level weekly orientation programs for prospective students and parents.

The state government will also conduct live YouTube sessions, phone-ins and talks will be given by prominent personalities which will include university level-Vice Chancellors, Deans of Faculties.
first published: Aug 23, 2021 02:17 pm

