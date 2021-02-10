MARKET NEWS

Need to find out if Kerala, Maharashtra have mutant coronavirus strain, says AIIMS chief

As per data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala and Maharashtra together account for 71 percent of the total COVID-19 caseload of the past week.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

India has been seeing a downward trend in the number of new daily coronavirus infections. Most states are currently reporting fresh cases in the hundreds or in two-digits, with the exception of Maharashtra and Kerala.

While the number of daily cases being reported in Maharashtra has declined considerably, it is still remarkably higher than the rest of the nation. Similarly, in Kerala, which had once set an example for effective COIVD-19 management, daily coronavirus infections are still being reported in the thousands.

As per data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, together, these two states account for 71 percent of the total COVID-19 caseload of the past week.

Out of a total 80,536 fresh cases being reported last week, 56,932 came from Kerala and Maharashtra; of this, 39,260 cases came from Kerala alone.

A News 18 report quoting IANS stated that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria has hinted at the possibility of the presence of the mutant strain of Sars-CoV-2 in these two states.

He said: “We will have to investigate whether any mutant strain of coronavirus is under circulation in the state which is causing a spurt in the daily infection.”

Commenting on the COVID-19 situation in the southern states, Dr Guleria said: “Kerala initially controlled the virus spread well, when strict restrictions were in place. However, ever since they started opening up, the number of cases being reported also started increasing manifold.”

The AIIMS chief further said the demographic of Kerala could be another contributing factor behind the continued infection spread. “A large number of people in Kerala are elderly and suffer from comorbid conditions,” he said.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the age structure and presence of chronic illnesses greatly influence disease spread, and in Kerala, the incidence of asthma is quite high. Meanwhile, both states have a high incidence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes also.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) #coronavirus #Kerala #Maharashtra #Mutant strains #New COVID-19 strain #Randeep Guleria
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:42 pm

