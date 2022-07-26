Nearly 28 crore informal workers registered on e-Shram portal

Representative Image (Image: Gyan Shahane via Unsplash)

Nearly 28 crore unorganised sector workers are registered on the e-Shram portal, a national database for informal workforce in the country, Parliament was informed on July 15.

"As on July 20, 2022, more than 27.99 crore unorganised workers have been registered on this portal (e-Shram)," Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Around 3.71 crore unorganised workers above age of 50 years have been registered on eShram portal. Further, out of total registration, about 47.16 per cent are male and 52.84 per cent are female, he informed the House.

The eShram portal has been integrated with National Career Services (NCS) portal. Any unorganized worker registered on eShram portal can seamlessly register on NCS portal to search and apply for various job opportunities available on NCS.

Ministry of Labour & Employment has launched eSHRAM portal on 26th August 2021. It has been made available to the States/UTs for registration of unorganised workers including migrant workers. The main objective of the e-SHRAM portal is to create a national database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar. It shall also facilitate delivery of social security and welfare schemes to such workers. The portal also aims to facilitate portability of benefits of welfare schemes to the migrant workers.

In another reply, Teli informed the House that as per available information, 31, 26, 25 and 25 States/Union Territories have pre-published the draft Rules under the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety Health and working Conditions Code, 2020 respectively. Thus at least 25 states have pre-published draft rules on four labour codes.

Labour as a subject is in the Concurrent List of the Constitution of India and under the Codes, the power to make rules is vested with the Central Government as well as the State Governments as appropriate Government. As a step towards implementation of the four Labour Codes, the Central Government has pre-published the draft Rules, inviting comments of all stakeholders, he stated.