    My govt was considered full of 'average' people, India now shining in world: PM Modi

    Dipti Sharma
    January 27, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, on January 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at critics of the government's handling of economy, saying his dispensation was mocked as full of "average" talents but the same India considered "average" is now shining in the world and seen as a ray of hope in the post-pandemic era.

    Interacting with students during the sixth edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha", he also told them it is his "firm conviction" and "article of faith" that criticism is a purification exercise for a robust democracy. Criticism is precondition to a robust democracy, he said but noted that a "vast gulf" exists between criticism and allegations.

    Replying to a question, he said, "You would have seen two-three years back that it was written about our government that it has no economist. It is full of average people. The prime minister also has no understanding of economics. This is what was written. But the same country termed average is shining in the world." The world is looking at India as a ray of hope at a time when global economic condition is being discussed, more so after the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

    "It is not that the world lacks economists. There are many big nobel prize winners who can guide as to what will effect what kind of chances in economic conditions. People spouting wisdom are available in every corner these days. There are also scholars who have done a lot of work," he said.