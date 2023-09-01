Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Nomura, Deutsche Bank raise India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20-40 bps

Nomura and Deutsche Bank have raised India’s FY24 growth forecast by 40 and 20 basis points, respectively, a day after India posted a GDP growth rate of 7.8 percent for the first quarter of 2023-24. While Nomura's new full-year projection is 5.9 percent, Deutsche Bank's is at 6.2 percent. Here is a full report.

India's manufacturing PMI rises to a 3-month high of 58.6 in August

India's manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in August, with the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to a three-month high of 58.6, data released on September 1 showed. Read more.

LPG price cut likely to pare inflation by 30-40 bps, says Kotak chief economist Upasna Bhardwaj

The reduction in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by the Union government on August 29 is likely to have an impact on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation by 30-40 basis points in the coming days and some impact may witness in September print, Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank told Moneycontrol in an interview on September 1. Here is more.

MC Selects

Defying odds: Mid, small-cap stocks shine amid market turbulence

August was a tumultuous month for equity investors, as Indian benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty slipped by about 1.5 percent, mirroring a global trend. Read more.

JSW gains on talks with Chinese carmaker Leapmotor for EV tech

JSW Steel Limited gained over 2 percent in the morning trade on September 1 following reports that the company was in early talks with Chinese automaker Leapmotor to licence the technology to build electric vehicles in India. Here's more.

Taking a flight during the G20 Summit? Check out Delhi police guidelines on routes

In the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Delhi Police has issued fresh guidelines for routes to be taken by passengers from north and east Delhi to reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The routes mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) are as follows. Read more.