MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mobile tower installed illegally in residential area in Greater Noida removed

The action has been taken in pursuance of an order of the Allahabad High Court, the GNIDA said, warning people against violating guidelines on installation of mobile phone towers without its approval.

PTI
September 29, 2021 / 10:27 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Wednesday said it has removed a mobile phone tower that was being installed on the roof of a house in a village in Greater Noida without due approvals. The action has been taken in pursuance of an order of the Allahabad High Court, the GNIDA said, warning people against violating guidelines on installation of mobile phone towers without its approval.

The tower was being installed in Khedi village without permission. Some nearby residents had petitioned the High Court, seeking the removal of the tower from the residential area, GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said. Acting on the order of the court, the team of Work Circle 2 of Greater Noida Authority has removed the mobile tower, Bhooshan said.

ALSO READ: Govt eyes Rs 35,100 crore from partial sale of Bharatnet network, tower infra

Officials said permission to install a mobile tower in Greater Noida has to be taken from the local authority and there are certain criteria and a fixed fee on the basis of which approval is granted. Like, such installations can only be made in certain areas and against Rs 1 lakh fee to be paid by the applicant to the GNIDA. If the tower has already been installed and permission sought later, then Rs 1.5 lakh fee would be charged, the officials said.

Mobile phone towers can be allowed only on buildings located in community centres, shopping centres, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, green belts etc, as decided by the Planning Department and are not allowed on residential buildings, GNIDA said.
PTI
Tags: #Allahabad High Court #GNIDA #Greater noida #Khedi village #Mobile tower
first published: Sep 29, 2021 10:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.