Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2 as migrant worker stabbed to death in Shillong market

A migrant worker was stabbed to death in the busy Iewduh market here on February 29, taking the toll in clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in Meghalaya to two, police said.

Seven persons were injured in the knife attack in the heart of the city and two of them suffered stab wounds, Superintendent of Police Claudia Lyngwa told PTI.

Those behind the attack are yet to be identified, she said.

In another mob attack, a migrant labourer was seriously injured after being thrashed at Sohra market in Sohra Civil Subdivision, the officer said, adding that he has been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Shillong for treatment.

The number of those injured in the clashes has gone up to 16, she said.

On February 28, a tribal was killed as clashes broke out between the Khasi Students' Union members and non-tribals during a rally held in the Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The clashes during the rally, organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act and demanding implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, led to tensions in parts of the state, forcing the government to clamp curfew in two police station areas in Shillong, and mobile internet and SMS restrictions in six districts.

The curfew was eased during the day, even as mobile internet restrictions continued.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state and appealed for peace.

"A magisterial inquiry has been set up. We have ensured that enough manpower is put in place in the affected areas," the chief minister said.

He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the man killed in Friday's clash.

Officials said that authorities are mulling imposing a night curfew in Shillong from 10 pm in view of the prevailing situation.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has appealed to people to maintain and not pay attention to rumours.

"I appeal to all citizens in Meghalaya, tribal or non-tribal, keep calm. Don't spread rumours and don't listen to rumours. The chief minister has spoken to me. He assured me he is taking all necessary steps. The prime requirement now is to maintain law and order," the governor said.