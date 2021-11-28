'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: India is leading startup world, says PM Modi

This will be the 83rd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and the second last edition of 2021. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 28. This was the 83rd edition of the programme and the second last edition of 2021. The programme broadcast live on the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and Narendra Modi mobile app.

The radio address of the prime minister also broadcast live on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In this edition, PM Modi talked about people's participation in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', environment, Ayushman Bharat scheme, start-up and more.

11.32 am: We the countrymen should never forget the basic spirit of our Constitution, that our Constitution expects all of us to discharge our duties - so let us also take a pledge that in the Amrit Mahotsav, we will try to fulfill our duties with full devotion: PM Narendra Modi

11.30 am: Today, we talked about Amrit Mahotsav. We discussed how our countrymen are fulfilling new resolutions in this AmritKaal and also mentioned the stories related to the valour of our Army in the month of December: PM Narendra Modi

11.26 am: Friends, this is the turning point of India's growth story, where people are now not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators. This will further strengthen India's stature on the global stage: PM Narendra Modi

11.24 am: Indian youth are also contributing to the solution of global problems through start-ups: PM Narendra Modi

11.22 am: Today, there are over 70 startups in India that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion. Many Indians are providing solutions to global problems through their startups: PM Narendra Modi

11.20 am: Friends, till the year 2015, there used to be hardly nine or ten Unicorns in the country. You will be very happy to know that now India is flying high even in the world of Unicorns. It is true, this is the era of start-up, and it is also true that in the world of start-up, India is leading in a way in the world today. Start-ups are getting record investments year after year. This sector is progressing very fast: PM Narendra Modi

11.17 am: PM Narendra Modi talks about two patients -- Rajesh Prajapati and Sukh Devi -- who benefitted through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Talking to one of the patients, he said did not want to be in power, his goal is to serve people.

11.15 am: Whatever natural resources are around us, we should save them, bring them back to their actual form. In this lies the interests of all of us ; interests of the world: PM Narendra Modi

11.13 am: There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to the brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river. This is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas: PM Narendra Modi

11.11 am: There were many such small islands and islets in Thoothukudi too, which were increasingly in danger of submerging in the sea.. People are now planting Palmyra trees on these islands. These trees stand firm even in cyclones and storms and give protection to the soil: PM Narendra Modi

11.09 am: All of us know of the huge contribution of Jhansi and Bundelkhand in our Fight for Freedom. Veeranganas, brave hearts such as Rani Laxmibai and Jhalkaribai hailed from here: PM Narendra Modi

11.08 am: No, I will take you directly to Vrindavan. It is said about Vrindavan that it is a tangible manifestation of God’s love. Our saints too have remarked: “Yeh aasa dhari chitta mein, yeh aasa dhari chitta mein Kahat jathaa mati mor; Vrindavan sukh rang kau, Vrindavan sukh rang kau Kaahu na payau aur”: PM Narendra Modi

11.07 am: In Perth (Australia), there is an art gallery called Sacred India Gallery. This gallery has been set up in the beautiful region of Swan Valley and it is the result of the efforts of a resident of Australia Jagat Tarini Dasi ji: PM Narendra Modi

11.06 am: Two days later, the month of December is commencing…This month itself, the country also celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Narendra Modi

11.06 am: Some friends from Katni, Madhya Pradesh have conveyed information on a memorable Dastangoi, story-telling programme. In that, memories of the indomitable courage & sacrifice of Rani Durgavati have been rekindled: PM Narendra Modi

11.05 am: Country also celebrated the ‘Janajati Gaurav Saptah’. Across different regions of the country, programmes related to that were held. In the Andaman-Nicobar archipelago, people from tribal communities such as Jarwa and Onge vibrantly displayed their culture: PM Narendra Modi

11.03 am: Ojaswi from Sitapur.. enjoys discussions touching upon the Amrit Mahotsav, a lot. He listens to Mann Ki Baat with his friends and is continuously trying to know and learn more about the Freedom Struggle: PM Narendra Modi

In the ‘Azadi Ki Kahani – Bachchon Ki Zubani’ programme, children narrated stories connected with freedom struggle.. Special element in that was – along with India, students from Nepal, Mauritius, Tanzania, New Zealand & Fiji too participated in the activity: PM Narendra Modi

11.00 am: PM Narendra Modi begins the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

10.35 am: A day ahead of 'Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that the resolve with which the Jal Jeevan Mission was started is coming true as he tagged a minister's tweet which included a video of a woman in Ladakh talking about how tap water at the doorstep of her home had made life easy.

During the 82nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said on October 24 that the success of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive shows its capability and noted that the country is moving ahead with new energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses milestone. He had also hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country. On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

In the last edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi had also said that the country has always worked for world peace and this is seen in the country's contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces. Referring to the 'vocal for local' campaign, the prime minister urged people to buy local products in the festival season.