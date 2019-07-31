Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign: Trinamool receives over 1 lakh calls in first 24 hours

Over one lakh phone calls were received in first 24 hours of the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign, the party said on July 30. The campaign was launched by West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on July 29.

The campaign is meant to reach out to the people of West Bengal and address their grievances. For this, the party launched a dedicated helpline number and a website.

“In the last 24 hours, more than one lakh people have called on the #DidiKeBolo phone number. Currently, 250+ people are working round the clock on this. We are further ramping up our resources to handle the overwhelming response. We thank you for your patience!” said TMC in a tweet.

The party also shared the number of responses on the website dedicated for the initiative. “Please note that this is over and above the 50k+ people who have shared their opinions or problems through our digital platform,” the party tweeted.

According to the party, the objective of the initiative is to improve citizen’s participation and engagement by providing a platform to every citizen to share their suggestions and problems for expedited actions.

It aims to reach at least 80 percent of the households in the state to inform and engage them with initiative over the next 20 months, the party said.

“Over the next 100 days, more than 1,000 elected representatives and post-holders of the party will visit villages and towns and interact with the local residents. If needed, they will stay overnight and also hear what the local party workers have to say,” it said.

This is also the first major campaign launched by the Trinamool after getting political strategist Prashant Kishor on board. The party had signed up for Kishor’s services after the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It was reported that Kishor did not attend the TMC meeting on July 29 to help maintain focus on the campaign.

While Kishor belongs to Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), he also runs a policy outfit called the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC). JD(U) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).