Maharashtra to offer COVID-19 vaccination to students going abroad for higher education
The state government said that from May 31 onwards, there will be a free walk-in vaccination drive for students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad & require vaccines for the same.
May 29, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
Maharashtra has announced a special vaccination initiative for students in the state going abroad for higher education.
In a late night announcement on May 28, the state government said that starting May 31, there will be a free walk-in vaccination drive for students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad and require vaccines for the same.
Under this scheme by Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), students can walk-in at any of the three designated COVID-19 vaccination centres between May 31 and June 2, namely Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba.
This means that students will not face any delays in reaching their overseas destination for their higher education programmes.
Moneycontrol had earlier reported how Indian students planning a study-abroad degree have been worst-hit amid the second wave of COVID-19. Either borders are closed across major study locations like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand especially for Indian traveller, or there are strict regulations in place for entry.
What documents would be needed?
Maharashtra state Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray announced on social media that interested students need to carry I-20 or DS-160 form/verified confirmation letter issued by concerned foreign universities, along with personal identification documents.
Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of the Mumbai Suburban District, added that since admission delays could affect careers, the government was duty-bound to vaccinate them in the required time.
He said that he would speak to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra for similar initiatives. "I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can't be missed," Thackeray added.