Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra minister says 'there shouldn't be any ban on liquor stores' if social distancing measures are followed

Tope raised concerns about those in the state who are 'still hiding symptoms' of the novel coronavirus, despite the recovery rate being high

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

(Note:  A earlier version of the story said that sale of liquor shops can be opened in Maharashtra. It has been changed to incorporate the minister's actual quote and a tweet later which clarified that "liquor stores are not exempt as of now (as per Centre's guidelines) and a final decision will come only after strict regulations prepared")

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said liquor shops in the state can be opened if social distancing measures are strictly followed.

"If social distancing is properly maintained, there should not be any ban on liquor shops," Tope said while responding to a question regarding the subject during his Facebook Live earlier today.

Close

Commenting on the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, crossing the 3,000 mark, Tope said, "In Maharashtra, we have conducted 76,000 tests. The same for Mumbai stands at over 50,000. We have decided to undertake 75,000 rapid tests. The state has done the most number of tests in the country."

related news

He said that there are about 6,000 surveillance teams working in Maharashtra. But raised concerns about those in the state who are 'still hiding symptoms' of the novel coronavirus, despite the recovery rate being high.

Tope said that hydroxychloroquine will be administered to patients who do not have any heart problems.

Later in a tweet, Tope said that although liquor shops are not in the list of exemptions, a final decision on the same will be announced only after strict regulations are prepared.

You can read about it in this story here:

COVID-19 lockdown | Liquor shops in Maharashtra: Final decision on opening only after strict regulations prepared

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 09:56 pm

