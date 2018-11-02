Maharashtra Cabinet gives nod for converting INS Viraat into museum

Decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat will be converted into a museum that will come up in Sindhudurg district, with the Maharashtra Cabinet Thursday clearing a proposal that will be implemented on a public-private partnership basis.

The aircraft carrier is currently docked at the Naval Dockyard here since it was decommissioned in March 2017.

An official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the museum project is aimed at making the young generation aware of the glorious history of the Indian Navy.

As per a proposal submitted to the Defence Ministry, the INS Viraat museum would be constructed by laying a concrete foundation in the Arabian sea at Nivti Rocks, which is seven nautical miles away from the Sindhudurg seashore.

The place would be used for adventure sports like sailing, skydiving etc, he said, adding that the proposal also includes imparting marine training.

A high-powered committee headed by Maharashtra chief secretary DK Jain has been set up to finalise the terms and conditions for tenders to select the private partner.

As per a preliminary estimate, the project is expected to cost Rs 852 crore.

The ship had first served the British Navy for over 30 years before being bought by India. It was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987 after undergoing extensive refits.

Viraat also saw action in the Falklands War and was India's sole carrier for over a decade.

This Centaur-class carrier had spent 30 years in the Indian Navy.

The ship was also instrumental during "Operation Parakram" in a war between India and Pakistan and during the Sri Lankan Peace Keeping operation.

Its last operational deployment was for participation in the International Fleet Review in February 2016.