Lok Sabha polls 2019: Number of polling booths, voters and other key facts

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states.

Polling will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The election, to be conducted in April-May, is being pegged as the largest election exercise in history.

The poll panel also announced Legislative Assembly election schedule for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. The two polls — Lok Sabha and Assembly — will happen simultaneously in these states.

Here are some of the key facts about the election:

> Approximately 10 lakh polling stations will be set up. The number is up from 9 lakh in 2014.

> Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) will be used with all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at all polling stations.

> The total electorate will be around 90 crore. The number has risen from 81.4 crore in 2014.

> 1.5 crore voters belong to the 18-19 years age bracket.

> Photographs of candidates will be added to the EVMs.

> Social media now comes under the purview of the Model Code of Conduct.

Seven-phase voting

> Phase 1 voting: April 11 (91 constituencies in 20 states)

> Phase 2: April 18 (97 constituencies in 13 states)

> Phase 3: April 23 (115 constituencies in 14 states)

> Phase 4: April 29 (71 constituencies in 9 states)

> Phase 5: May 6 (51 constituencies in 7 states)

> Phase 6: May 12 (59 constituencies in 7 states)

> Phase 7: May 19 (59 constituencies in 8 states)