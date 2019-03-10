App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: EC announces 7-phase election from April 11, counting day on May 23

Four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim -- will also head for simultaneous Assembly elections. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: PIB
Image: PIB
Whatsapp

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced schedule for the general elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.

The election will be held in seven phases. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

The announcement was made by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3. The election, to be conducted in April-May, is being pegged as the largest election exercise in history.

The poll panel also announced Legislative Assembly election schedule for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. The two polls -- Lok Sabha and Assembly -- will happen simultaneous in these states.

related news

With this announcement, the model code of conduct was imposed across the nation with immediate effect. Amongst other things, the code of conduct bars the government from announcing policy decisions.

Lok Sabha polls

The EC announced that the Lok Sabha polls will be conducted across the country in seven phases.

Phase 1 voting: April 11 (91 constituencies in 20 states)
Phase 2 voting: April 18 (97 constituencies in 13 states)
Phase 3 voting: April 23 (115 constituencies in 14 states)
Phase 4 voting: April 29 (71 constituencies in 9 states)
Phase 5 voting: May 06 (51 constituencies in 7 states)
Phase 6 voting: May 12 (59 constituencies in 7 states)

Phase 7 voting: May 19 (59 constituencies in 8 states)

Single phase Lok Sabha polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Delhi, Puducherry and Chandigarh.

Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura will see two-phase voting while Assam and Chhattisgarh will have polling in three-phases.

Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha will head for polls in four-phases.

Voting for the Lok Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir will happen in five-phases. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will head for polls in seven phases.

Simultaneous Assembly polls, bypolls

In Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim voting for the state Assembly and the Lok Sabha seats will happen simultaneously. Counting of votes at the state level will also happen on May 23.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held simultaneous to the general election due to security concerns, Arora announced.

All pending by-elections will also be held simultaneous to the Lok Sabha elections. This includes bypolls in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The CEC said that the total electorate would be around 900 million, up from 814.5 million in 2014. As many as 15 million voters belong to the 18-19 age bracket.

There will be approximately 10 lakh polling stations, up from 9 lakh in 2014. Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) will be used with all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at all polling stations, CEC Arora announced.

The poll panel also announced that photograph of candidates will be added to the EVMs "so that voters can make a conscious choice."

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other central forces will be deployed to provide security during polling across the country, CEC Arora said.

The poll panel said it has taken steps to monitor all polling stations using advanced technology.

The 2014 Lok Sabha polls were held in nine phases stretching from April 9 to May 12. The counting day in 2014 was May 16. Andhra Pradesh (including then Telangana region), Odisha and Sikkim had seen simultaneous Assembly polls. Around 81.4 crore voters, almost 10 crore more than the 2009 general elections, were eligible to cast their votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are making a bid to retain power amid efforts by Opposition several parties, including the Congress, to put a united fight.
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Assam Election Dates: State to Vote in Three Phases from April 11 to 2 ...

Tamil Nadu Bypolls: By-elections to 18 Seats to be Held Along With LS ...

Amarinder Singh Welcomes ECI Advisory Against Displaying Photos of Def ...

Bypoll Dates: 34 By-elections to be Held Across 12 States Along with L ...

Election Commission Launches Suvidha App for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Sterling Urges Manchester City to Clinch Quadruple

No Simultaneous Assembly Polls in J&K, Omar Abdullah Says It’s ‘Su ...

Congress Welcomes Declaration of Lok Sabha Election Schedule

Jennifer Lopez is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez, Free Solo Turns Out to be ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board; flight went dow ...

Nitin Gadkari asserts he does not have prime ministerial ambitions, sa ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intelle ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we ...

Premier League: Manchester United, having rediscovered their character ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Juhi Chawla, Vidhu Vinod Chopra am ...

Sunil Gavaskar not happy with JSCA naming a stand after MS Dhoni, here ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: Peter Hands ...

Chhapaak: Here's Deepika Padukone's process of getting into her charac ...

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez finally exchange rings!

Rishi Kapoor says 'Pakistan should join hands with India to root out t ...

Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding: The happy couple is all smiles at their we ...

Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji shares a photo of Ranbir Kapoor from ...

India vs Australia fourth ODI: Shikhar Dhawan strikes his 16th ODI cen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.