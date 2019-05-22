App
May 22, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election result 2019 LIVE updates: NCP leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar to join Shiv Sena today

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Exit polls have predicted a big win for NDA. Counting of votes will happen on May 23

highlights

  • May 22, 10:18 AM (IST)

    NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar is expected to join Shiv Sena today, News18 has reported.

  • May 22, 09:35 AM (IST)
  • May 22, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty open flat ahead of counting day

    Benchmark indices opened flat to positive on May 22 ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019 counting on May 23.

    At 09.16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 14.55 points at 38,955.25, while Nifty is down 23.10 points at 11,686. About 368 shares have advanced, 237 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.

    Track LIVE updates from the market here

  • May 22, 07:42 AM (IST)

    At NDA meet, PM Modi expresses concern over 'needless controversy' over EVMs

    PM Modi yesterday expressed concern over the "needless controversy" created by the Opposition over EVMs at a meeting of NDA leaders, even as the ruling alliance laid out its agenda for the next five years if it is elected to power again.

    Earlier yesterday, leaders of 22 Opposition parties met the EC and demanded verification of VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations before the counting of the votes. The opposition representation to the EC came barely two days before the counting of votes and after exit poll projections that the BJP-led NDA is likely to return to power.

  • May 21, 10:15 PM (IST)

    Update: 

    Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh: Today, 36 NDA allies were present at the NDA leaders dinner today. 3 NDA allies who were not present today have given their support in writing.

  • May 21, 10:10 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 10:10 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 07:53 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 07:45 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 07:40 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 06:36 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:55 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:27 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:08 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Update:

    The Election Commission will meet tomorrow to decide on the demands presented to them by 22 Opposition parties over allegations of EVM tampering. 

  • May 21, 04:03 PM (IST)

    Update:

    In the memorandum, the Opposition leaders have also demanded that if any discrepancy is found anywhere during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done.

  • May 21, 03:57 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | 22 parties of the Opposition have submitted a memorandum before the EC, requesting that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of last round of counting.

  • May 21, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued a press release saying, "Polled EVMs are absolutely safe in Strongrooms"

    This is what the Press Release says: (Source: Press Information Bureau)

    Certain complaints of alleged movement of EVMs, purportedly to replace the polled EVMs in the strongrooms, have been doing the rounds in sections of media. Election Commission of India would like to emphatically and unambiguously clarify that all such reports and allegations are absolutely false, and factually incorrect. The visuals seen viral on media do not pertain to any EVMs used during the polls.
     

    After the close of polls, all polled EVMs and VVPATs are brought under security cover to the designated strongrooms, which is sealed with double locks, in the presence of the candidates and in the presence of Observers of the Election Commission. The entire process of storage and sealing of the strongroom is covered under videography. Continuous CCTV coverage is done till completion of counting. Each strongroom is guarded with round-the-clock security by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Further, the candidates or their designated agents remain present at the strongroom for 24X7 vigil at all times.
     

    On the counting day, the strongrooms are opened in the presence of the candidates/agents and Observer under videography. Before the counting of EVMs commences, the counting agents are shown the address tags, seals and serial number of the EVMs to satisfy themselves to the genuineness and authenticity of the machines used in the actual polls.
     

    The provisions and protocols have been explained to the political parties on multiple occasions including in several of the 93 meetings held with them at the Commission since the announcement of elections. All Chief Electoral Officers and District Election Officers have again been advised to brief the candidates on the elaborate counting arrangements.
     

    As can be appreciated, the detailed administrative protocols, security framework and procedural guidelines mandated by the Commission completely foreclose and pre-empt the possibility of any mischief or manipulation in the polled EVMs and VVPATs stored in the designated strongrooms under the 24X7 watch of the CAPF as well as the candidates. 
     

    The aspersions in clips being used in media merely pertain to the storage or movement of Reserve unused EVMs. However, any case of lapse even in handling of Reserve EVMs is thoroughly investigated and disciplinary action taken against the officers responsible. An EVM Control Room 011- 23052123 will also be functioning at Nirvachan Sadan for handling any EVM related complaints till the completion of counting. This will become operative from 11am on 22.5.2019.

  • May 21, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Onus of ensuring institutional integrity with EC: Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee over allegations of EVM tampering
     

    Former President Pranab Mukherjee has expressed his concerns over alleged tampering of EVMs. In a tweet, Mukherjee said, "There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of our democracy."

    The onus of ensuring institutional integrity, in this case, lies with the Election Commission of India. They must do so and put all speculations to rest. 

  • May 21, 03:21 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 03:19 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Seven including NPP candidate Tirong Aboh killed by suspected NCSN militants in Bogapani in Tirap district. 

  • May 21, 03:04 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 01:57 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Opposition leaders' meeting underway at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool's Derek O' Brien, Telegu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury present among others.

  • May 21, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Update: Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra requesting "increase of vigilance, security etc at counting centers, so that EVM machines should not get tampered in any manner whatsoever".

  • May 21, 01:51 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 01:19 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Roshan Baig's comments: It is unbecoming of a politician of his stature to be speaking like this, it ranks of pure political opportunism. We will take required action when the time is right.

