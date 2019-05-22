May 22, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lok Sabha election result 2019 LIVE updates: NCP leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar to join Shiv Sena today
Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Exit polls have predicted a big win for NDA. Counting of votes will happen on May 23
Top
highlights
Onus of ensuring institutional integrity with EC: Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee over allegations of EVM tampering
Polling in one station of Kolkata Uttar void, re-poll on May 22: EC
BJP summons allies: Report
BJP seeks re-polling in some booths of West Bengal
Sharad Pawar speaks to YS Jaganmohan Reddy: Report
Mayawati not to meet Opposition leaders today
News18-IPSOS exit poll: PM Modi will return with a bang, BJP set to cross majority mark on its own
Can't forgive BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya for insulting Bapu, says
Can't forgive BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya for insulting Bapu, says
Outsiders threatening voters in Varanasi: Mayawati
Campaigning for final phase of Lok Sabha elections ends this evening
EC curtails West Bengal campaigning to 10 pm on May 16 after violence
TMC behind violence in Kolkata, not BJP, says Amit Shah
FIR against Haasan for 'free India's first extremist was a Hindu' statement
Sunny Deol escapes unhurt after tyre of his SUV bursts
KCR to meet MK Stalin today
Lok Sabha Polls: Voting begins for penultimate phase
Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Modi
BJP will win all 42 seats in West Bengal: Rajnath Singh
PM Modi to address three rallies today
SC dismisses plea questioning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
Rahul Gandhi tenders unconditional apology to SC for misquoting it
Voting in 168 polling stations of Tripura West declared void; re-polling on May 12
SC junks Opposition's plea seeking increase in VVPAT verification
SBSP chief OP Rajbhar quits Yogi Adityanath cabinet
Interesting nuggets about Phase 5
Voting begins for Phase 5
Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi's remarks about his father
Final turnout for first 4 phases announced
MP BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kamal Nath govt
Fight between sitting MP Trivedi and his former aide in Barrackpore
Rahul Gandhi accuses govt of compromising in dealing with terrorism
EC clean chit to Amit Shah over Nagpur, Nadia speeches
Biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' to release on May 24
Deve Gowda could be "dark horse" for PM post: Ambedkar
Congress fighting elections on its own, this is battle for soul of country: Priyanka Gandhi
Cong, BJP acting against SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati
Anti-BJP front will form govt, TMC to play important role: Derek O'Brien
Want UP to contribute in next govt formation, says Akhilesh Yadav
SP candidate from Varanasi Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination rejected
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Amethi, attacks BJP
MHA sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship issue
40 of your lawmakers in touch with me: PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee
Electioneering ends for 13 UP seats; Modi, Priyanka hold meetings
Amit Shah accuses Naveen Patnaik of shielding culprits in chit fund, mining scams
Battle for Jodhpur: BJP aims to upset Gehlot applecart
Withdraw Pragya's ticket if PM truly respects police: Deora
Aviation regulator DGCA starts probe into Rahul Gandhi plane incident
Congress more keen on forming UP govt in 2022, rather than halting BJP: Akhilesh
Opposition should find a leader first: Uddhav Thackeray
Congress fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi
AAP to release poll manifesto today
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, NDA partners to join
BJP's Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri survive cancellation scare, nominations accepted
EC stays Mamata Banerjee biopic trailer
Actor Sunny Deol joins BJP
Modi casts vote in Guj, says "voter ID" more powerful than IED
Here are some interesting facts about phase 3 of LS polls
Sheila Dikshit to take on BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Congress announces 6/7 candiates in Delhi, fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi
Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata
Scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper postponed to April 22
No sympathy wave for BJP after Parrikar's death: Cong leader
Sweeping electoral reforms needed to end malpractices: Hazare
Govt employees in Goa warned against engaging in poll campaign
'Mahagathbandhan' seeks Modi's ouster for his stand on corruption: Jharkhand CM
Voter turnout in 2nd phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
Mayawati accuses UP CM of violating EC ban on canvassing
Some interesting nuggets about the second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Congress’ Manpreet Badal attacks PM, calls Modi govt ‘a monarchy’
President Ram Nath Kovind accepts EC recommendation to rescind election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency
LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
EC bans Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
EC bans Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
WATCH | Editor's Take: After exit polls driven-rally, fundamentals drag market
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar is expected to join Shiv Sena today, News18 has reported.
Sensex, Nifty open flat ahead of counting day
Benchmark indices opened flat to positive on May 22 ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019 counting on May 23.
At 09.16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 14.55 points at 38,955.25, while Nifty is down 23.10 points at 11,686. About 368 shares have advanced, 237 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
Track LIVE updates from the market here
At NDA meet, PM Modi expresses concern over 'needless controversy' over EVMs
PM Modi yesterday expressed concern over the "needless controversy" created by the Opposition over EVMs at a meeting of NDA leaders, even as the ruling alliance laid out its agenda for the next five years if it is elected to power again.
Earlier yesterday, leaders of 22 Opposition parties met the EC and demanded verification of VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations before the counting of the votes. The opposition representation to the EC came barely two days before the counting of votes and after exit poll projections that the BJP-led NDA is likely to return to power.
Update:
Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh: Today, 36 NDA allies were present at the NDA leaders dinner today. 3 NDA allies who were not present today have given their support in writing.
EVMs stashed inside cars, shops: Several videos on Twitter claim
With the results of the Lok Sabha elections only a few days away, multiple videos of electronic voting machines being relocated from one unauthorised storage unit to another have surfaced on Twitter.
Update:
The Election Commission will meet tomorrow to decide on the demands presented to them by 22 Opposition parties over allegations of EVM tampering.
Update:
In the memorandum, the Opposition leaders have also demanded that if any discrepancy is found anywhere during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done.
JUST IN | 22 parties of the Opposition have submitted a memorandum before the EC, requesting that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of last round of counting.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued a press release saying, "Polled EVMs are absolutely safe in Strongrooms"
This is what the Press Release says: (Source: Press Information Bureau)
Certain complaints of alleged movement of EVMs, purportedly to replace the polled EVMs in the strongrooms, have been doing the rounds in sections of media. Election Commission of India would like to emphatically and unambiguously clarify that all such reports and allegations are absolutely false, and factually incorrect. The visuals seen viral on media do not pertain to any EVMs used during the polls.
After the close of polls, all polled EVMs and VVPATs are brought under security cover to the designated strongrooms, which is sealed with double locks, in the presence of the candidates and in the presence of Observers of the Election Commission. The entire process of storage and sealing of the strongroom is covered under videography. Continuous CCTV coverage is done till completion of counting. Each strongroom is guarded with round-the-clock security by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Further, the candidates or their designated agents remain present at the strongroom for 24X7 vigil at all times.
On the counting day, the strongrooms are opened in the presence of the candidates/agents and Observer under videography. Before the counting of EVMs commences, the counting agents are shown the address tags, seals and serial number of the EVMs to satisfy themselves to the genuineness and authenticity of the machines used in the actual polls.
The provisions and protocols have been explained to the political parties on multiple occasions including in several of the 93 meetings held with them at the Commission since the announcement of elections. All Chief Electoral Officers and District Election Officers have again been advised to brief the candidates on the elaborate counting arrangements.
As can be appreciated, the detailed administrative protocols, security framework and procedural guidelines mandated by the Commission completely foreclose and pre-empt the possibility of any mischief or manipulation in the polled EVMs and VVPATs stored in the designated strongrooms under the 24X7 watch of the CAPF as well as the candidates.
The aspersions in clips being used in media merely pertain to the storage or movement of Reserve unused EVMs. However, any case of lapse even in handling of Reserve EVMs is thoroughly investigated and disciplinary action taken against the officers responsible. An EVM Control Room 011- 23052123 will also be functioning at Nirvachan Sadan for handling any EVM related complaints till the completion of counting. This will become operative from 11am on 22.5.2019.
Onus of ensuring institutional integrity with EC: Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee over allegations of EVM tampering
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has expressed his concerns over alleged tampering of EVMs. In a tweet, Mukherjee said, "There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of our democracy."
The onus of ensuring institutional integrity, in this case, lies with the Election Commission of India. They must do so and put all speculations to rest.
JUST IN | Seven including NPP candidate Tirong Aboh killed by suspected NCSN militants in Bogapani in Tirap district.
JUST IN: Opposition leaders' meeting underway at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool's Derek O' Brien, Telegu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury present among others.
Update: Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra requesting "increase of vigilance, security etc at counting centers, so that EVM machines should not get tampered in any manner whatsoever".
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Roshan Baig's comments: It is unbecoming of a politician of his stature to be speaking like this, it ranks of pure political opportunism. We will take required action when the time is right.