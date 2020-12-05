PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kolkata Metro To Increase Number Of Daily Services From December 7

Ministry of Railways also stated that the services will be available every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 07:18 PM IST
(Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)

(Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)


In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, Kolkata Metro has decided to increase the number of trains and to extend its timings from December 7, Ministry of Railways said on Saturday.

According to press release by the Ministry of Railways, Kolkata Metro Railway will run 204 daily services instead of  190 services from Monday to Saturday from December 7.

It also stated that the services will be available every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

The information was also shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on his microblogging site Twitter on Saturday.

“People of the city can rejoice as from December 7, Kolkata Metro will increase services to 204 per day from Monday to Saturday. To enhance the passenger experience, services will be available every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours,” Goyal tweeted.

Close

Related stories

Here are the new timings:

The first metro service will start from both Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 07.00 hrs instead of the earlier 08.00 hrs and from Noapara at 07.09 hrs instead of 08.09 hrs.

The last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 21.30 hrs instead of the earlier 21.00 hrs and from Noapara at 21.25 hrs instead of 20.55 hrs.

For senior citizens, ladies and children (below 15 years), e-pass will not be required throughout the day.

For all other passengers, e-pass will not be required in between 07.00 hrs to 08.30 hrs in the morning and 20.00 hrs onwards in the evening.

No token will be issued, only Smart Card shall be used.

The Kolkata Metro had resumed operations after over five months on September 14 with strict health protocols in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and introduced e-passes for entry into stations.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Kolkata #Kolkata Metro #Ministry of Railways #Piyush Goyal
first published: Dec 5, 2020 07:18 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.