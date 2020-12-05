Kolkata Metro To Increase Number Of Daily Services From December 7

(Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)

In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, Kolkata Metro has decided to increase the number of trains and to extend its timings from December 7, Ministry of Railways said on Saturday.

According to press release by the Ministry of Railways, Kolkata Metro Railway will run 204 daily services instead of 190 services from Monday to Saturday from December 7.



Good News for People of Kolkata:

It also stated that the services will be available every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

The information was also shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on his microblogging site Twitter on Saturday.

“People of the city can rejoice as from December 7, Kolkata Metro will increase services to 204 per day from Monday to Saturday. To enhance the passenger experience, services will be available every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours,” Goyal tweeted.

Here are the new timings:

The first metro service will start from both Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 07.00 hrs instead of the earlier 08.00 hrs and from Noapara at 07.09 hrs instead of 08.09 hrs.

The last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 21.30 hrs instead of the earlier 21.00 hrs and from Noapara at 21.25 hrs instead of 20.55 hrs.

For senior citizens, ladies and children (below 15 years), e-pass will not be required throughout the day.

For all other passengers, e-pass will not be required in between 07.00 hrs to 08.30 hrs in the morning and 20.00 hrs onwards in the evening.

No token will be issued, only Smart Card shall be used.