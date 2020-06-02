App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala student kills self after missing online classes due to lack of smartphone, TV

Police found the charred remains of the 14-year-old student in a plot close to her home hours after she was reported missing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A class 9 student allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire in Malappuram district, Kerala. The girl's family alleged that she was upset for not being able to join online classes due to the lack of a smartphone.

The academic session began in Kerala from Monday with online classes.

"The family was struggling financially and the girl was worried she would not be able to study further, or that her studies would be affected. Initial reports suggest that she was upset about not having access to online classes," a senior police official told NDTV.

"We have a television at home but it stopped working. She wanted it to be repaired but I couldn't get it done," the girl's father, a daily wager, said. The victim's mother had given birth only a few weeks ago.

Police found the charred remains of the 14-year-old student in a plot close to her home hours after she was reported missing.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on movement, Kerala began its academic year on June 1 via online classes called "First Bell" that are telecast on the Victers Channel. A detailed timetable was issued to all students from Class 1 to 12.

Malappuram SP Abdul Kareem said the preliminary investigation confirmed her death as a suicide. Education Minister Prof C Raveendran has sought a report about the incident.

Schools and colleges have been shut since March after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

While extending the lockdown to June 30, the centre said educational institutions may open in July, after consultations with states and other stakeholders, including parents.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Kerala

