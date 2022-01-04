Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sathi SS-294 winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of Sthree Sathi SS-294 today at 3 pm and the results can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 5,000. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the results:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 4.1.2021 Sthree Sathi SS-294' and click on it

> A new page will display Sthree Sathi SS-294 lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

Three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one at Punalur in Kollam district, another at Kattappana in Idukki district and the third at Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.