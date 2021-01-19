JEE Main 2021: Criteria of 75% marks in Class 12 waived off for admission in NITs, IITs, other CFTIs

Representative image

For the second year in a row, the government has decided to waive off the criteria of attaining 75 percent marks in Class 12 exams for admission in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and other Centrally-Funded Technical Institutes (CIFTs).

Candidates vying for admission in the CIFTs were earlier required to attain a minimum 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams, apart from qualifying in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).



Ministry of Education has decided to waive off 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under JEE (Main) for the academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main).

— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

As per the revised norms, the candidates are required to only pass the Class 12 examination and qualify for admission through the JEE (Main). The 75 percent marks criteria was also waived off last year, amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The JEE Main examinations would be conducted in four phases this year. The first round of exams would be held between February 23 and 26, followed by the second round from March 15-18. The third and fourth phase of exams will be held from April 27-30 and May 24-28, respectively.