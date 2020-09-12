172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|jee-main-2020-nta-declares-exam-results-scores-yet-to-be-uploaded-on-nta-nic-in-5828881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 12:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JEE Main 2020: NTA declares exam results; scores yet to be uploaded on nta.nic.in

According to data from the Ministry of Education, 6.35 lakh out of the 8.58 lakh registered candidates appeared for the engineering entrance test.

Moneycontrol News

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 12 declared results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main 2020. Students can check their scores on the official website nta.nic.in, along with ntaresults.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE (Main), conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, was held from September 1 to September 6 amid widespread demand for postponement of the exam in view of the rising number of coronavirus infections. The exam had already been deferred twice this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Ministry of Education, 6.35 lakh out of the 8.58 lakh registered candidates appeared for the engineering entrance test. Based on the scores of this exam, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE (Advanced) exam, which is a one-stop test to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 12:16 am

tags #education #India #JEE Main 2020 #trends

