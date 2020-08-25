JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam update: Exam centres increased for September tests, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again clarified that the JEE 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations will be held as per schedule. The testing body said the number of examination centres for JEE Main and NEET 2020 has been increased to 660 and 3,843 from 570 and 2,546, respectively.

JEE Main 2020 is the entrance examination for admission into engineering colleges. It will be held between September 1 and September 9. NEET 2020 is the entrance examination for entry into undergraduate medical courses and is scheduled for September 13.

In the case of JEE Main, which will be a computer-based test held in examination centres, the number of shifts have been increased to 12 from 8 earlier. Further, the number of candidates per shift have been decreased to 85,000 from 1,32,000 earlier.

On August 21, the testing body had reiterated that JEE Main and NEET will be held as per schedule.

NTA said that 8,58,000 candidates have registered for JEE Main 2020 and 1.59 million candidates have registered for NEET (UG) 2020.

JEE Main 2020 admit cards have been already issued while for NEET 2020, the admit cards will be released shortly. NTA said more than 99 percent of candidates will get their first choice of examination centre cities.

"To meet the social distancing norms, there has been a substantial increase in the examination centres," said NTA.

There has been a growing clamour to postpone JEE/NEET examination with India having reported 3.16 million positive coronavirus cases.

Several public personalities including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and climate activist Greta Thunberg having called for JEE/NEET to be postponed.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed pleas to direct NTA to postpone JEE Main and NEET due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following this, Supreme Court (SC) advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava had even written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking the postponement of JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates.

NTA said in its statement on August 24 that social distancing will be maintained in exam halls. It added that entry and exit of candidates will be staggered.