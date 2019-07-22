App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jan Ashirwad yatra like pilgrimage: Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray went on to say that if the places he visited during the yatra get rains, then he was ready to criss-cross the state on foot.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray July 22 said his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to thank people for the party's good showing in the Lok Sabha polls has been like a pilgrimage.

He went on to say that if the places he visited during the yatra get rains, then he was ready to criss-cross the state on foot.

He was speaking in Shrirampur in Ahmedanagar district, over 250 kilometres from here.

"Without your (people's) support, I cannot create a new Maharashtra. I need your support to fulfill your dreams and aspirations," he said at the gathering.

Thackeray said his party's alliance with the BJP was to make farmers' debt-free and to ensure they get their crop insurance claims quickly, among other issues.

"We have to work to make the state drought-free, unemployment-free and pollution-free. I may not be a farmer but I understand their grief. I have been touring drought affected areas and trying to help farmers since 2012," he said.

"If the places I visited get rains, I am ready to walk across the entire state," Thackeray asserted.

He also interacted with students in Ahmednagar.

"I have been interacting with students in different parts of the state every month. I have been sensing the young generation wants to ask questions regarding various issues facing them. Politics is changing and youth have the power to lead from the front. Even in rural areas, youth are aware and seek development," Thackeray, head of the Yuva Sena, said.

The Jan Ashirwad yatra started on July 18 and covered four districts in north Maharashtra.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 07:58 pm

