ISRO PSLV-C51 Mission LIVE Updates: Indian rocket launched Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites

Image: Twitter/@isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a Brazilian satellite from an Indian rocket for the first time from the Sriharikota spaceport on February 28.

The blastoff took place at 10:24 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, where countdown was commenced at 08.54 hours on February 27 for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.

In view of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms in place at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, gathering of media personnel is not planned there and the launch viewing gallery will be closed. However, the live telecast of the launch will be available on the ISRO website, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter.

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 kms from Chennai. These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI).

The 18 co-passenger satellites are as follows: four from ISRO's Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre(three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and the SD SAT from SKI) and 14 from NSIL. SKI will also be sending 25,000 names onboard SD SAT.

On the top panel of this spacecraft, a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engraved. "This is to show solidarity and gratitude for his (PM's) Aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation", said SKI, which is also sending up "Bhagvad Gita" in SD (secured digital) card.

It's also a big day for Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO's commercial arm New Space India Limited (NSIL). PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL, which is undertaking it under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1, which will be the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India, is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).