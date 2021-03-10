English
Indian Navy commissions third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj

INS Karanj can guard strategic sea points, gather intelligence, lay mines and engage in anti-sub warfare.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
Screenshot of the INS Karanj launch video (Image courtesy: YouTube/Indian Navy)

The Indian Navy commissioned Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj on March 10. This is the third submarine of its class that the Navy had received. The submarine was under trials for more than 100 days before being commissioned.

INS Karanj has a length of over 65 metres and was constructed by public sector shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Ltd. (MDL) in collaboration with French company Direction des Constructions Navales (DCNS). However, news reports suggest that DCNS had a minimum role to play during the construction of the submarine, unlike in the case of the first two.

It is said to have a range of 6,500 nautical miles (12,000 kilometres) at 8 knots (15 km/hour) when surfaced. It's range is 550 nmi (1,020 km) at 4 km (7.4 km/h) when submerged.

INS Kalvari was the first Scorpene-class submarine to be commissioned in October 2017. Subsequently, INS Khanderi was commissioned in September 2019.

All six Kalvari-class submarines have similar capabilities and can be deployed in different roles. These submarines can guard strategic sea points, lay mines, gather intelligence, drop marine commandos and engage in anti-sub warfare.

Both INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi are in active service. All remaining submarines as part of this programme are expected to be delivered by 2022-2023. INS Vela and INS Vagir are currently under sea trials. INS Vagsheer is under construction.

TAGS: #defence #India #Indian Navy
first published: Mar 10, 2021 09:21 am

