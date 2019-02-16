Present
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 08:48 PM IST

India hikes customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200% after Pulwama terror attack

Increasing duties would significantly hit Pakistan's exports to India, which stood at $488.5 million (around Rs 3,482.3 crore) in 2017-18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Union government has hiked the basic customs duty on all goods imported from the neighbouring country to 200 percent with immediate effect.

This comes after India revoked the 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) status to Pakistan on February 15 following the Pulwama terror strike, that killed 50 CRPF jawans.

"India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect," Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said in a tweet.

The main items which Pakistan exports to India include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores and finished leather.

With inputs from PTI

 
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama terror attack

