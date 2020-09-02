India calls for permanently removing issue of Jammu and Kashmir under 'outdated agenda item' from UN

India at the United Nations has called for permanently removing the issue of Jammu and Kashmir under the outdated agenda item of the India-Pakistan question' from the Security Council's agenda, saying such "irrational exuberance" has no takers in a dignified world.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India said that there is a delegation that repeatedly attempts to rebrand itself as contributing to international peace, but unfortunately fails to recognise that it is globally known for being the fountainhead of international terror and the hub for terror syndicates.

During a virtual informal meeting of the plenary on the annual report of the Security Council, Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram had raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the Security Council has also been found lacking in implementing its own resolutions and decisions on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the Council has met thrice during the last one year to consider the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

India, without naming Pakistan, said in a statement on August 31 that there is a delegation that repeatedly attempts to rebrand itself as contributing to international peace, but unfortunately fails to recognise that it is globally known for being the fountainhead of international terror and the hub for terror syndicates.

This delegation keeps pushing for discussions on an outdated agenda item in the Council, which for all matter needs to be removed from the Council's agenda permanently. Such irrational exuberance has no takers in a dignified world, India said on the Report of the Security Council for 2019'.

An August 3, 2020 summary statement by the Secretary-General of matters of which the Security Council is seized listed 'The India-Pakistan question' among those items that have not been considered by the Council at a formal meeting during the period from January 1, 2017 to August 1, 2020.

The agenda item India-Pakistan question' was first taken up by the Council at a formal meeting on January 6, 1948 and was last considered on November 5, 1965. Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally' China, has been repeatedly seeking to have a discussion on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the Security Council. Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally' China, has been repeatedly seeking to have a discussion on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the Security Council.

The Council had held closed consultations on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on August 16 last year after China asked for the "closed consultations" to discuss the matter. That meeting had ended without any outcome.

In January 2020, China, on behalf of Pakistan, had again made an attempt to raise the Kashmir issue under "other matters" during closed consultations in the Security Council Consultations Room. Then too, China stood alone in the Pakistani corner to get the Security Council to focus on the Kashmir issue.

In August, as India marked the first anniversary of ending the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Beijing again called for a discussion on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the Security Council under 'Any Other Business'.

All these meetings ended without any outcome, as many other members of the Security Council have underlined that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.